Naomi Osaka is extremely motivated to come back and win Grand Slams, says coach Mouratoglou

New Delhi: Naomi Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam champion, is on a mission to revive her career, driven by a desire to capture more major titles.

After a challenging period marked by mental health struggles, a hiatus from tennis, and becoming a mother, Osaka has re-entered the tennis world with fresh resolve. Working with renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou, she’s aiming to reclaim her place at the top of the game.

Osaka, currently ranked No. 59, returned to competitive tennis in January after the birth of her first child in July 2023. She received a wildcard entry for the US Open and played up until the China Open in September, where she retired due to an injury in her round-of-16 match against Coco Gauff. Her results this year have been below her usual standards, but her focus and motivation to succeed have only grown, according to Mouratoglou, the former long-time coach of Serena Williams.

“She's extremely motivated to come back and win Grand Slams, and it's a pleasure for me because that's the dream of every coach: to have a player who has that level of motivation,” Mouratoglou told Sky Sports.

“First, she had this mental health issue, and then she had a baby. So she's been out, and then she restarted the year this season and it was not a very good season.

For Mouratoglou, whose tenure with Williams included her 23rd Grand Slam singles title, Osaka’s commitment to returning to her peak performance is a “dream” for any coach. “She really feels she has to give and do much more,” he said, adding that Osaka has had “two very difficult years,” with both mental health challenges and motherhood shaping her recent journey.

Mouratoglou and Osaka began working together in September, following her split with Wim Fisette, with whom she won two of her four Grand Slam titles.

Osaka initially hesitated to reach out to Mouratoglou, whose reputation as Williams’ coach precedes him. “The fact that he was Serena's coach made me want to avoid him just because his persona is so big,” she admitted. But after working with him, her opinion changed, and she realised he was indeed the right fit. “He absolutely is a really good coach.”

This partnership marks a new chapter for Osaka, who, at 26, is focused on achieving her goals without regrets. Mouratoglou appreciates that Osaka approached him, as he believes a player’s motivation is crucial to building a solid foundation for success. “Naomi came to me,” he said. “I never come to players... When a coach goes to a player to say, ‘I would like to work with you,’ I don’t think it puts him in a good position to work well.”

Although Osaka has yet to make a deep run in tournaments since her return, Mouratoglou is optimistic about their trajectory. He notes that her motivation parallels Serena’s drive, which helped them push each other to new heights over their decade-long partnership.

The road back to her best form hasn’t been easy. Osaka has spoken openly about her struggles with mental health and the toll that competition can take. After her withdrawal from the French Open in 2021, she revealed she had “long bouts of depression,” which also led her to skip Wimbledon. While she competed in the Tokyo Olympics that year, she struggled with the pressure and expectations.