Netherlands Stun Scotland With Record 370-Run Chase in ICC CWC League 2

Chasing a big score in any cricket format is very hard. Even top teams often struggle under pressure when the target is huge. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), it becomes even tougher. But on June 12, the Netherlands did something incredible — they chased down 370 runs to beat Scotland in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

In this match, held on Thursday at Forthill, Dundee, Scotland batted first and made a huge total of 369/6 in 50 overs. Their star opener, George Munsey, played a brilliant knock of 191 runs, scoring more than half of his team’s total. Captain Matthew Cross added a valuable 59, and Michael Leask contributed 28 runs towards the end of the innings.

Among Dutch bowlers, Michael Levitt was the only one who bowled economically and managed to take 2 wickets.

In reply, the Netherlands chased the target successfully, scoring 374/6 in 49.2 overs. Though wickets kept falling from one end, opener Max O'Dowd stayed at the crease and led the team to victory with a match-winning unbeaten century.

O'Dowd remained not out on 158 off 130 balls, hitting 12 fours and 4 sixes. He received strong support from teammates Teja Nidamanuru, who scored 51 runs, and Noah Croes, who made 50.

This successful chase became the fourth-highest run chase in ODI history. The top spot still belongs to South Africa, who chased 434 runs against Australia in Johannesburg in 2006.

For his brilliant performance, Max O'Dowd was named Player of the Match, guiding the Netherlands to their second-highest ODI run chase ever with his outstanding innings against Scotland.