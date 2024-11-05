Match fixing rocks Indian domestic football in Mizoram

Hyderabad: Three football clubs, players and club officials from Mizoram have been banned by the Mizoram Football Association for their involvement in match fixing.

The match fixing came to light from the recently concluded Mizoram Premier League and players and officials from three clubs in the state – Sihphir Venghlun FC, FC Bethlehem and Ramhlun Athletic FC – along with more than 20 players have been caught in fixing the outcome of several matches in the Mizoram Premier League.

The three clubs play in the top flight of the state’s league and Sihphir Venghlun FC finished in the top four, losing the semifinal to eventual winners Aizawl FC.

The guilty have been handed bans, ranging from a life ban to one year bans, by the Mizoram Football Association. While two players received life bans for their involvement, four players have been banned by the association for five years. Ten players have been handed three-year bans while eight other players and officials combined will be ineligible to play and hold any position in Indian domestic football for one year.

The Mizoram Football Association, in a media statement, confirmed the shocking development and said the guilty have been punished. “It has come to the notice of the Mizoram Football Association, after investigations with local law enforcement agencies that certain clubs, officials and players in the recently concluded MPL-11 had indulged in acts of corruption, for which they have been penalised after careful deliberations,” the statement read.

The statement added that the players and officials have breached the association and Indian football’s values and integrity. “The activities involving a few miscreants represent a severe breach of our values, undermine the integrity of our sport and disrespect the fans who passionately support Mizoram Football. As a consequence of these findings we have imposed strict penalties on those involved,” the statement added,

The football association assured all stakeholders involved in the state’s domestic football fraternity that strict action will be taken against the guilty. “We also assure stakeholders that clubs found to be complicit in these activities will face sanctions affecting their participation in future competitions, and players and officials implicated will be subject to suspensions and other disciplinary measures deemed appropriate by the MFA,” the statement read.

Implying that the match fixing scandal would damage the league’s reputation, the Mizoram Football Association appealed to everyone to stand by them at this hour. “We call upon football fans, partners, and the broader football community to stand with us as we address this challenging chapter,” the statement concluded.