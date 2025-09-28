Live
- PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia; relief measures step up after Karur stampede
- From trainers to Commanders: Pakistan Army takes direct control of JeM, LeT, Hizbul training
- PM Modi reiterates call to adopt 'Swadeshi', urges people to buy Khadi products on Oct 2
- Soft tennis championship kicks off
- Police seize 9 kg ganja at Ongole Railway Station
- Officials told to ensure no lapses in sanitation
- Araku Coffee Wins Change Maker of the Year Award, CM Chandrababu lauds
- Maha floods: Thackeray seeks complete loan waiver, Rs 50,000 per hectare aid for farmers
- Vice President CP Radhakrishnan to visit Bihar today
- Telangana’s Deepthi storms into 400m T20 final
Rashmika-Kapil pair wins air pistol mixed team gold
New Delhi: Indian shooters dominated the 10m air pistol mixed team event, clinching the top-two podium finishes as the hosts continued to shine in the...
New Delhi: Indian shooters dominated the 10m air pistol mixed team event, clinching the top-two podium finishes as the hosts continued to shine in the ISSF Junior World Cup at the Dr Karni Singh Ranges, here on Saturday.
The pair of Rashmika Sahgal and Kapil, who recently won the men’s and women’s gold in 10m air pistol junior event at the the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan, joined forces to hog the limelight on day three by taking the top spot in air pistol mixed team event.
The duo defeated the other Indian pair, Vanshika Chaudhary and Antony Jonathan Gavin, 16-10 in the title round.
The Spanish pair of Ines Ortega Castro and Lucas Sanchez defeated Iran’s Parimah Amiri and Mohammadreza Ahmadi 16-14 to take the bronze.
It was a start-to-finish domination by Rashmika and Kapil, who topped the qualification round en route to the four-team final with an aggregate of 582.
Both shot 291 each as the Vanshika-Gavin pair was second entering the final, aggregating 578 (287+291).
In the air pistol mixed team event, the top-two finishers in the preliminary round compete for gold, while the next two fight for the bronze.
The final turned out to be a one-sided affair with Rashmika and Kapil taking an early lead.
Gavin, the 16-year-old who stole the limelight on Friday while winning the men’s 10m air pistol title with a flawless performance, was erratic with his scores swaying wildly.
A 9.9 was followed by 10.5 and 10.6 before he slumped to three consecutive scores of 9.7, 9.8 and 9.5.