Rohit’s 73 in vain as Oz clinch ODI series 2-0

Rohit Sharma’s defiant 73 went in vain as India surrendered the three-match ODI series against Australia after losing the second game by two wickets here on Thursday, a setback that will reignite the debate on proven match-winner Kuldeep Yadav’s omission from the playing XI. Under pressure, Rohit mixed grit with grace in a 97-ball knock on a spicy track that formed the cornerstone of India’s total of 264 for 9 which was at least 25 short of what should have been a par-score.

In reply, Australia struggled against Indian spinners but with Nitish Reddy being shoe-horned as a multi-skilled player instead of a genuine match-winner in Kuldeep, the visitors paid the price in a close situation.

Cooper Connolly (61 not out off 53 balls) and Mitchell Owen (36 off 23 balls), two cricketers, who are also appearing for IPL auditions, flayed the pacers and spinners alike as Australia survived a late collapse to canter home in 46.2 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series.

The duo added 59 in just 6.3 overs to end Australia’s three-series losing streak in the format. The ongoing rubber will end in Sydney with the inconsequential third ODI on October 25.

Connolly, who was recently in Kanpur for an ‘A’ series, brought back memories of a certain Michael Bevan to finish the match by finding the gaps with ease in a pressure-cooker scenario.

“...the future is bright for Australian cricket,” declared Australia’s stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh.

In the process he also exposed how difficult it could get for India in the 2027 World Cup if the obsession with all-rounders is not reconsidered. Reddy, coming in at No.8, scored 8 off 10 balls and gave 24 in three overs although in his defence, Axar Patel dropped a sitter offered by Matthew Short (74), who laid the foundation for Australia’s victory.

“Never easy to defend those total when you drop a couple of catches,” said India skipper Shubman Gill.

Earlier, the Indian innings was about Rohit’s determination and he had to survive a lot of anxious moments in the Powerplay when Josh Hazlewood (0/29 in 10 overs, including two maidens) made the ball talk. There was a point when Rohit had played 17 consecutive dot balls off Hazlewood and both him and Iyer looked overtly cautious due to the underlying moisture and lateral movement. While Rohit fought, Virat Kohli was dismissed without scoring for a second consecutive game.

Brief Scores:

India 264/9 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 73, Shreyas Iyer 61; Adam Zampa 4-60, Xavier Bartlett 3-39) lost to Australia 265/8 in 46.2 overs (Matthew Short 74, Cooper Connolly 61 not out; Washington Sundar 2-37, Arshdeep Singh 2-41) by two wickets.