Sindhu through to pre-quarters, Shetty exits

Shenzhen (China): Star India shutter PV Sindhu overcame the first-round hurdle, defeating Julie Dawall Jakobsen of Denmark 21-4, 21-10 in straight games to advance to the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament, here on Wednesday.

Young Ayush Shetty fought hard but lost the men’s singles opening-round match to sixth-seeded and world no.5 Chinese Taipei shuttler Chou Tien Chen 19-21, 21-12, 16-21 in 68 minutes, while the mixed doubles pair of Ruthvika Gadde and Rohan Kapoor too bowed out following a 17-21, 11-21 defeat to Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara of Japan.