Sports Minister Anurag Thakur honours chess GM R. Praggnanandhaa and his parents

New Delhi: The Union Minister of Youth and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur met chess Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, who recently finished runner-up in the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Thakur felicitated Pragg, who brought glory to India by winning the silver medal in the World Cup, at his residence in New Delhi. During this, the parents of the 18-year-old GM were also present.

The Union Sports Minister honoured Praggnanandha and his parents as per Himachali customs and had a special discussion on their life, struggles and techniques.

Wishing Praggnanandha all the best for his future, Thakur said, "Praggnanandha has an amazing talent at a very young age due to which he has made the entire country proud. We wish him all the best for his future."

Giving credit for India's amazing performance in sports in recent times to the changes made in the last 9 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thakur said, "Today Indian players are waving our flag everywhere in all the tournaments. In the coming days, India will emerge as a sports superpower."