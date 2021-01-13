Srikanth left with bloodied nose after multiple Covid-19 tests

Bangkok: India's Kidambi Srikanth on Tuesday tweeted images of himself with a bloodied nose that he said came from the multiple tests he underwent for Covid-19 in Bangkok, Thailand. Srikanth, 27, is in the city along with the rest of the Indian badminton squad for the ongoing Thailand Open and two more tournaments that will take place this month.

"We take care of ourselves for the match not to come and shed blood for THIS. However, I gave 4 tests after I arrived and I can't say any of them have been pleasant. Unacceptable," Srikanth said in his tweet. The former men's singles world No.1 is scheduled to play compatriot Sourabh Verma in his first round match at the Thailand Open on Wednesday.