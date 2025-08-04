Stuart Broad criticizes decision to end play early on Day 4 of India vs England, says fans were left disappointed

India vs England Test match has now set up for a blockbuster finish on the fifth and final day of the series as far as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is concerned. Day 4 at The Oval was all but over and done with, as England were sailing through in the chase of 374. However, Shubman Gill’s India had something else up their sleeves as the visitors scripted a memorable fightback in the final session, toppling Jacob Bethell and Joe Root back to back.

Nevertheless, the umpires at one point decided that it was time to get the players off the field as the light was now bad. Yet, the officials decided to call stumps early on Day 4 and ask the players to return to the field on the final day.

Ex-England pacer Stuart Broad has now questioned the move to force an early stumps and called it a “lazy” decision. The left-arm seamer stated that the supporters deserved to see the Test match end on Sunday as the atmosphere really demanded it.

It must be noted that as soon as the umpires called stumps, it was bright sunshine at the Oval. If the authorities had been more lenient with the rules, the players could have returned to the field and finish the match on Day 4 itself.

As per the official rules and regulations, the players would have to be back on the field by 11.12 PM IST at the latest. The umpires, however, had called stumps for England vs India Test by 11 PM IST. The decision was taken by the on-field officials, Ahsan Raza and Kumar Dharmasena, after consulting with the groundstaff.