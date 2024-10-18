Danielle Collins postpones retirement, says 'I will be back on tour in 2025'

New Delhi: World no. 1 tennis player Danielle Collins postponed her retirement plans as the American announced that she will be back on tour next year.



At the start of this year, Collins had said 2024 would be her final season on tour but has now decided to return to tour in 2025.

"So, the DANIMAL story has not reached its conclusion. I will be back on tour in 2025," Collins posted on Instagram.

"While there are no guarantees in life, I hope to build on my 2024 momentum and keep playing until there is more certainty around my personal fertility journey. The only guarantee for now will be some more epic matches," the post read.

"Thank you to all of my fans and the amazing people behind me that have been so encouraging during this time and also to my closest friends on tour that have been supporting me every step of the way," it added.

The current season is quite fruitful for the 30-year-old Collins as the 2022 Australian Open finalist won back-to-back tournaments in Miami and Charleston in March and April.

"I’ve been dealing with some issues around my endometriosis and other health challenges. While I was very excited and eager to wrap up my tennis career on a high note this year and jump headfirst into my next chapter of life, things have not gone as planned.

"In addition to managing some lingering health challenges the past few months, I’ve recently been seeing a handful of specialists to better understand what my best path forward is to achieve my ultimate dream, starting a family," she said in a post.

However, the American suffered heat stroke in Paris and picked up an abdominal injury during her Olympic quarterfinal against Iga Swiatek.

Collins last played in Guadalajara Open last month, where she lost to Olivia Gadecki in the round of 16, her fourth successive deafeat since Paris Olympics quaterfinal loss.