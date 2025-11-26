Treesa–Gayatri enter 2nd round of Syed Modi Int’l

Lucknow: Top seeds Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand kicked off their Syed Modi International 2025 campaign with a hard-fought victory, headlining a strong opening day for India at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium.

The country’s leading women’s doubles pair recovered from a slow start to defeat Malaysia’s Cheng Su Hui and Tan Zhing Yi 19-21, 22-20, 21-9 in their first-ever meeting.

After dropping the opening game, Treesa and Gayatri steadied their defence, tightened the net exchanges, and powered through a dominant decider to move into the pre-quarters.

Earlier in the day, members of India’s historic medal-winning World Juniors squad carried their form onto the senior stage with confident performances in the qualifiers. Mixed Doubles pair C Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri produced a composed 21-13, 21-15 win over the Israel–Hungary duo of Misha Zilberman and Agnes Korosi, while Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo followed it up with a solid 21-19, 21-15 victory against fellow Indians Devvert Mann and Nishu Malik.

In the men’s doubles draw, second seeds Sai Pratheek K and P Krishnamurthy Roy eased past Swarnraj Bora and Nibir Ranjan 21-8, 21-17. Fifth seeds Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun—arriving in Lucknow on the back of three straight title wins in Al Ain, Turkey and Telangana—continued their red-hot form, beating Ayush Makhija and Sujey Tamboli 21-11, 21-13 to reach the round-of-16.

In women’s doubles, Priya Konjengbam and Shuti Mishra also advanced with a commanding 21-8, 21-11 victory over Reena Evangelin and Samriddhi Singh.