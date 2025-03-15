Women’s ODI WC Qualifier to be held in Lahore from April 9-19

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifier will be held across two venues in Lahore from April 9-19. Six teams will compete for two places in the main event to be held in India in October-November. Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, along with hosts India, have already qualified for the World Cup by virtue of finishing in the top six of the 10-team ICC Women’s Championship (2022-25).

The sixth edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifier will see teams from four Full Members – Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, and the West Indies – compete with Associate nations Scotland and Thailand in the 15-match tournament. Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, and the West Indies found themselves in the qualifying tournament as they finished in places seventh to 10th in the ICC Women’s Championship. Thailand and Scotland, meanwhile, made the cut as the next two best-ranked sides in the ICC Women’s ODI Team Rankings as of October 28, 2024.