Fisherman From Tamil Nadu Got Injured By Open Firing By Coast Guard

After failing to halt for a "check," an Indian Coast Guard shot rubber bullets into the boat of a Tamil Nadu fisherman, injuring him in the middle of the sea. In a statement, the Indian Navy said that the shots were fired after the boat ignored numerous requests to stop and that its sailors acted in accordance with routine operating procedures.According to police, the fisherman is stable and not in any danger.

Police official stated that they are looking into what happened and they are aware that the shooting took place close to the internal boundary line in the Gulf of Mannar.

Fishermen from Tamil Nadu have long been harassed by shooting incidents and attacks at sea, the majority of which come from the Sri Lankan navy. Around the past few years, it has been stated that the Lankan Navy's pellets have claimed the lives of over 600 Indian fisherman. Indian fishing boats frequently enter Lankan waters, with the overexploitation of the fish stock in Indian waters frequently cited as the cause.

Although the Lankan Navy's raids on Indian fishermen have halted, the Lankan government has started auctioning off the captured boats in a departure from its previous practise of returning them after following the proper legal procedures. In addition to taking or harming Indian fishermen's nets, the Lankan Navy has also attacked Indian fishermen in several cases.

Furthermore, TamilNadu has demanded that Sri Lanka return the island of Katchatheevu, which India gave to the island country in the 1970s. Many claim that this would at least increase the region where fishing is allowed.