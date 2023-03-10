Only BJP can provide good governance in Tamil Nadu: Nadda

Chennai: BJP National President J.P. Nadda on Friday said that only the BJP can give good governance in Tamil Nadu and added that the party will strengthen its position in the state.

He was speaking at a public function in Krishnagiri after inaugurating the new party office. Following this, he inaugurated nine other party district committee offices virtually.

The BJP National President added that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has appointed his son Udayanidhi Stalin as a minister and said that Udaynidhi may become the next Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Comparing Tamil Nadu with states like Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Nadda said that succession politics was becoming the norm in Tamil Nadu as well.

The BJP and AIADMK, which are allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, are not on good terms after several BJP leaders in the state quit the party and joined the AIADMK.

There were war of words between the Tamil Nadu BJP president, K. Annamalai and the AIADMK leadership, including former Minister and party's organising secretary, D. Jayakumar.

Tamil Nadu BJP IT Cell President, C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar and State BJP IT Cell Secretary, Dilip Kannan, and several other district-wise leaders had resigned from the saffron party and joined the AIADMK. They have openly blamed Annamalai's style of functioning for their exit from the saffron party.

The State BJP President had hit out at the AIADMK and the AIADMK interim general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami(EPS).

The BJP national leadership is expecting a few seats from Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and it can get these seats only through piggy-riding on the AIADMK.

BJP has a potent ally in Tamil Nadu with AIADMK aligning with it during the last Assembly elections, and the national leadership does not want to break the alliance it has with the powerful Dravidian party.

The BJP national leadership is also unhappy with Annamalai acting against the AIADMK as in 2024 Lok sabha elections, BJP wants to improve its position in the state.

However, after Annamalai lashing out against the state AIADMK leadership, the BJP national leadership is afraid of the political alliance going awry which the saffron party cannot afford to.

Sources in the BJP told IANS that Nadda will likely conduct a meeting with EPS to iron out the differences between the two parties and to gain politically from Tamil Nadu.