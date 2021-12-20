PMK urges Tamil Nadu govt to clarify on status of NEET exemption bill

Chennai: PMK founder leader Dr S. Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to clarify on the status of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) exemption bill.

He said that no progress has been made after the bill was passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

In a statement on Monday, the PMK leader said that the bill was passed in the Assembly on September 13 and that December 21 will mark 100 days of its passage.

The PMK leader said that there was a time frame to get approval for the bill and that lack of clarity on the bill would not help the students. Ramadoss said that the next admission process is about to commence but the Governor is yet to give his nod to it.

He said that even after the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues have met the Governor for getting the bill passed and to get the Presidential assent, no positive result has come.

The PMK leader said that the DMK government cannot escape from its responsibility citing the delay from the Governor's end. He said that the DMK had made the election promise of getting NEET exempted.

Dr Ramadoss said that politics was the only reason for the delay in getting consent for the bill.