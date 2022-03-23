Police Detained Four Accused Involved In Gang-Rape In Tamil Nadu

Police in Tamil Nadu's Vellore detained four people on Tuesday who had been involved in rape case. Among the four accused, two of them were minors, and are searching for a fifth accused. The incident took place when a woman was abducted after watching a late-night movie and gang-raped by five other people while sharing an auto at Katpadi in Vellore district early on Friday.



S Ramesh Kannan, the superintendent of police in Vellore, said the incident was discovered after the woman, who works in a hospital, lodged an email complaint to his office.

According to police, the woman and a male friend together boarded the auto around 1 a.m. on Friday for returning to the private hospital. The other five passengers in the vehicle were already boarded in the auto. They overpowered the pair and drove them to a remote location in the neighbourhood, where they gang-raped the woman at knifepoint. The pair were also robbed of their cellphones, Rs 40,000 in cash, and two sovereigns of gold jewellery by the gang.

As per police, they organised a special team after receiving the information, and tracked down and caught four accused. The two males have been placed in judicial custody, while the minors have been placed in a borstal home. The fifth suspect has been identified and is being searched by the authorities.



Meanwhile, the culprits have been charged under IPC sections including 376D for gang rape and section 4 for penalty for harassment of woman of Tamil Nadu prohibition of harassment of women Act, 1998.