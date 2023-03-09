Rumours of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu spread day after I called for opposition unity: Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin Thursday alleged that rumours of migrant workers from Bihar being attacked in the state, had emanated a day after his call for opposition unity against the BJP.

Responding to questions during the 'ungalil oruvan' or 'one among you' programme, Stalin attributed the rumours to the BJP leaders of northern India.

"Some BJP leaders in North India have shared these rumours with ulterior motives. For so many years workers from the northern states have been here happily and of late their numbers have increased further because they have no problem here. But someone has created fake videos to mislead that the migrant workers were attacked," the chief minister said.

Stalin said that a detailed inquiry into the issue had found that migrant workers were not facing any problems in Tamil Nadu. He said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been apprised of the facts.