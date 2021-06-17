Security Tightened Up In The Tamil Nadu-Karnataka Border Due To Maoist Movement

On Wednesday, the police said that security has been tightened up along the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border, following reports that Maoists would invade Tamil Nadu via the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve Forest area.

Armed police officers have been assigned to the Thalavadi, Hassanure, Bhavanisagar, Kadambur, and Burgur border police posts. According to police, more armed guards have been stationed at ten Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border checkpoints in the forest area alone, and round-the-clock monitoring is being conducted to prevent Maoists from entering Tamil Nadu via forests in Erode district.

According to Superintendent of Police V Sasi Mohan, ten specially trained commando commandos from the Armed Reserve Police have been selected and will be sent to the forests alongside armed police officers to maintain vigilance. Six Maoists, three of whom were women, were killed in a purported exchange of fire between Greyhounds personnel and Maoists on June 16 in the Theegalametta forest areas of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

One AK-47, three 303 rifles, one SLR rifle, one carbine, and one country-made pistol were found from the scene of the shooting, according to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang. Sande Gangaiah, a citizen of Telangana's Karimnagar district, was one of the Maoists slain in the firing.

In another case, a Maoist was apprehended by police in Telangana's Warangal district after exposure to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment. In the first week of June, police authorities stated, a conference of more than 5,000 people was convened in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, 50 kilometres from the Telangana border. Despite the fact that numerous leaders had contracted COVID-19, they continued to do so and gradually each member attending the meeting is now scared as the attendees have been contracted with the infection.