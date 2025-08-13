Thoothukudi college blast: Palaniswami blames DMK govt, demands CM’s response

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday expressed shock over the explosion of what he described as a “country-made bomb” allegedly brought in by students of the Government Polytechnic College in Thoothukudi.

He accused the DMK regime of presiding over a deteriorating law and order situation and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to “step out of his denial zone” and respond to questions on public safety.

The incident occurred on Tuesday during the lunch break when two first-year Diploma (Mechanical) students -- M. Mathavan (16) of P&T Colony and M. Murali Karthick (16) of Indra Nagar, Thoothukudi -- allegedly set off firecrackers inside their classroom.

According to sources, the crackers were of the type used for fishing in ponds. Mathavan sustained severe injuries to his right hand, while Murali suffered injuries to his right eye. Both were admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

While Palaniswami alleged that the blast involved a “country-made bomb” and reflected a collapse in campus security, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Albert John clarified that the explosion was caused only by firecrackers.

He appealed to the public not to spread false or misleading information about the incident.

In a strongly worded social media statement, the AIADMK leader drew parallels with recent violent incidents involving students.

“From knife fights among school children to machetes in school bags, and now a bomb explosion in a government college -- this is the grim reality in Tamil Nadu today,” he said.

He contrasted the present situation with what he called the “educationally progressive” image of the state under the previous AIADMK regime, claiming it was now “drifting under the so-called Stalin-model governance.”

Palaniswami criticised what he alleged was the DMK government’s tendency to downplay such incidents as “personal issues” and called it shameful.

“The presence of deadly weapons in an educational institution reflects a collapse in governance. Why is there hesitation when questions come from the people?” he asked, accusing the Chief Minister of remaining silent when confronted with uncomfortable queries on law and order.

The AIADMK leader demanded that the state provide immediate medical care for the injured students and conduct a thorough probe into the blast.

He also called for stringent legal action against those responsible and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

“It is time to reclaim the state from a regime that has allowed weapons and explosives to enter our institutions,” Palaniswami said, warning that public confidence in the government’s ability to maintain safety was rapidly eroding.