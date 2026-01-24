Compassion is the need of the hour, says Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi

Hyderabad: Compassion is not an option but a necessity of our times, declared Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi as he unveiled his much-anticipated book, Karuna: The Power of Compassion, in Hyderabad. The unveiling took place ahead of the 15th edition of the Hyderabad Literary Festival, which begins on 24 January at Sattva Knowledge City. The book is set to be formally launched by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma during the festival.

Satyarthi explained that Karuna encapsulates his five decades of activism, during which he liberated more than 138,000 children from labour and exploitation. The book challenges the traditional notion of compassion as a mere sentiment, presenting it instead as a disciplined and actionable force capable of addressing global crises such as human trafficking, environmental degradation, and inequality.

Introducing the concept of the Compassion Quotient, Satyarthi emphasised that unlike IQ or EQ, this new metric does not create hierarchies of superiority or inferiority. Instead, it reveals deeper dimensions of human life. He announced plans to launch a scientific tool to measure the Compassion Quotient, underscoring it as a critical force in a fractured world.

The Hyderabad Literary Festival, celebrated for its focus on creativity and dialogue, serves as a fitting stage for this unveiling. A special conversation between Satyarthi and social activist Shantha Sinha will be held during the event, moving beyond conventional book discussions to explore compassion as the foundation for sustainable and equitable systems.