TN CM Stalin meets 5 district collectors in Madurai

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday met the district collectors of Madurai, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, and Theni as part of his two-day visit to the Madurai region.

Stalin, according to the Chief Minister's Office, has been listening to the views of various trade bodies, including the Madurai unit of the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, demanding setting up of an industrial park under SIDCO at Sakkimangalam in Madurai area.

There was also representation from the Dindigul Chamber of Commerce to upgrade Sirumalai hill station into a potential centre of tourism and demanded a rope-car facility between Palani and Kodaikanal.

The farmers association leaders of Dindigul district met the Chief Minister and requested for a Horticulture college at Oddanchathram in the Dindigul district.

Chief Minister Stalin, during his interaction with the district collectors of these five districts, forwarded the representations made by the various bodies to him on Sunday.

He said that he was reviewing all the government projects in these five districts and a similar exercise will be conducted in other regions as well.