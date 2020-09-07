TN maintains a downtrend in corona cases, tally at 5,776

Over the weekend, the state of Tamil Nadu has been maintaining a relieving mindset with regard to the spread and effect of the coronavirus pandemic. The cases of Chennai, the State capital remained under the sub-1000 mark at 949. In all, the State had registered 5,776 cases.

The death toll from the virus attack too has reduced to 89 as the total figures reached close to the 8,000 mark to stand at 7,925 at present. 4,69,256 affected cases have been reported over the past months in TN while the cured cases were 4,10,116. The testing samples too were on the rise with 53,79,011 cases in all and 80,503 were tested across 161 testing centres in the State.

The government sources, meanwhile, scotched rumours that educational institutions would re-open from September 14 in TN and that masks should be worn compulsorily by all who would attend the classes.