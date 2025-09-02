Apple is preparing for its “Awe-Dropping” event on September 9, where it will showcase the new iPhone 2025 lineup. Although the details of many of the rumoured should you upgrade iPhone, one new device could be a slimmer “iPhone 17 Air” model. Sources claim the model will replace Plus variants and offer a completely new iPhone form factor. In addition to its ultra-slim design, it is also expected to ship without a physical SIM slot, effectively making it the world’s first e-SIM–only iPhone. Although Apple has already been selling SIM tray–free iPhones in the US since the iPhone repair vs upgrade, the iPhone 17 Air could be the first to bring this transition to the rest of the world.

iPhone 17 Air and the Global Transition to e-SIM

Apple’s gradual shift to e-SIM has been in the works for a while. The iPhone 14 lineup was the company’s first major push, albeit limited to the US. Now, Apple is reportedly gearing up to roll it out across the world, starting with the iPhone 17 Air. According to a report from Moneycontrol, Apple is no longer going to support physical SIMs on the iPhone upgrade guide. If the rumor is true, this will mark a watershed moment for the entire industry.

Apple has reportedly been urging its retail partners in the European Union to complete an e-SIM training program by September 5. The deadline seems to be connected with the company’s goal of making it easy for customers to set up their new iPhones and switch to e-SIM technology.

Why Apple Wants People to Use e-SIM

Apple has touted security as one of the key advantages of an e-SIM. Since the device can’t be taken out physically, it would be much harder for thieves to disable cellular service on a stolen iPhone. Still, this global rollout will be the first real test of how comfortable consumers are with making the switch. While some buyers will really drink the change, others will be more conservative, especially those who are more familiar with regular SIM cards.