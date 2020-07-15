After TikTok, it's Ding Dong! But it has a long way to go

We all know that earlier this month, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, which included TikTok, Shein, ShareIt, Mi Community.

With the ban of these apps, several unpopular-till-now apps have started gaining popularity. As per a report of platform Sensor Tower, in mid of 29 June and 8 July, apps like ShareChat and Roposo, both of which are India-made video sharing apps, saw an increase in the number of downloads since the ban of the Chinese apps.

Ding Dong is one of the apps that got benefited from the ban, which suddenly shot to one of the top trends yesterday, i.e on 14 July.

So, we saw that the Ding Dong app is promoted by Indian actress Ena Saha, and is developed by Jarek Entertainment.

Great App. DingDongApp GoLocal an awesome video entertainment app in India connecting the different communities to create and showcase their talent @SahaEna pic.twitter.com/SwastWnBOP — Ved | وید پرکاش (@AAPVed) July 12, 2020

Currently, the Ding Dong app has only been spotted on Google Play Store, where it has a few reviews. Interestingly, the reviews are only from 5 July onwards, and either the review ratings are a straight five stars or a zero. At the time of writing the story, the Play Store page showed 1,000+ installs of the app and overall 4.2 review rating. The screenshots uploaded on the Play Store shows, the UI of the app mimics TikTok.

The app description is: "DingDong is not your ordinary destination for short-form mobile video. It's raw, real, and without boundaries — whether you're brushing your teeth at 8.15 am, or, you're making breakfast at 8.39 pm. It's from the gut, 'come as you are' storytelling told in 15 seconds. With DingDong life's more fun when you are live. Today, we also saw some cookie-cutter tweets promoting the Ding Dong app.

This is where the dimmest bit comes:

The developer, Jarek Entertainment's Twitter profile was created in June 2020, and it is followed by only eight people, which includes a production house, actors like Ena Saha, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat and Yash Dasgupta, writer-director Anshuman Pratyush, and two publications including The Telegraph, and Ei Samay. The listed actors and the director are working together on a new movie called SOS Kolkata.

It may be part of a promotional campaign! Only time can tell us. However, we are not sure about the security of the app. And its promotions on Twitter could be deceptive too.