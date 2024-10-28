Apple's Intelligence Debuts Today: New Writing Tools, Siri UI and More

Apple is set to take a massive jump today with the launch of Apple Intelligence, a set of advanced features that had been first announced at WWDC 2024. This roll-out is being accompanied by the iOS 18.1 update and will reportedly begin at 10:30 PM IST. It will be available on only some iPhone models: the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 16 series.

Earlier this week, Apple's Greg Joswiak had hinted at big announcements, and that sent ripples of excitement through users and tech enthusiasts. Another prominent tech journalist, Mark Gurman, had also said this was the release date for new iOS features.

Apple Intelligence: First Phase Highlights This week marks the beginning of the phased deployment of Apple Intelligence, bringing with it a treasure trove of features on particular iPhone models. Some download today, while most of the major tools ship today and more functionality that rolls out throughout the rest of 2025 can be viewed below.

High-tech writing aids: The apple is ready to change writing from iOS devices. New features will automatically proofread the text, correct spelling and grammatical errors, refine word choice, and improve the sentence structure. The tool can be used for cleaning up the writing and toning down the text without altering its content. Available tones are Friendly, Professional, and Concise.

Rich Photos App: The Photos app has been greatly improved. There is now the option of "creating" so-called "Memory Movies." Creating a title is simple by setting up, for instance, "My cat in 2024" or "Orlando in summer." Background-music themes will then automatically fit the defined title created for those photos. Even those creations can be specified as for a chosen mood-another "mix."

There's also an option of user choice on certain scenes and images to be used within the compilations.

Clean Up Tool: It also introduces a new Clean Up tool, much like Android's Magic Eraser: with this tool, users can remove unwanted elements from their photos using AI, leaving the main subject intact. Perfect for fine-tuning photos by removing distractions, thus improving overall image quality.

Redesigned Siri UI: The Apple Corporation is re-designing Siri's UI to make the user experience more immersive and visually appealing. The whole edge of the screen is going to light up when an update comes, rather than just a spotlight effect seen today. Some of these changes will not be available right now, but the updated look will be available by this month. Future upgrades will bring more advanced forms of Apple Intelligence to Siri to perform more tasks.

Priority Alerts Apple Intelligence will also introduce a Priority Notifications feature, analyzing and prioritizing iPhone notifications. Important notifications will be highlighted at the top of a new Priority Notifications section, while longer notifications or grouped alerts will be summarized for easier management. This feature integrates with Focus Modes, minimizing disruptions by ensuring that only essential notifications are delivered during focused periods. Late Rollout for India Apple Intelligence would be released globally, but Indian users would receive it a little late.

AI advanced features for Indian users will enter their systems by 2025. Initially, the system would be ready for Indian English and come in via iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1 within the update designed for all eligible devices. It is likely to follow the US English version very closely, which will be released later in 2024. Though there is no word on when the rest of the localized language options beyond Indian English will come in, Apple has assured that broader language support will come in gradually. The features expected to be released soon include updated Siri, on-device AI tools, and multimedia editing capabilities, which will really change the user experience in India with more contextual and personalized options. The company will celebrate a milestone in bringing advanced Artificial Intelligence capabilities to its personal computing devices that promise a future of much more intelligent, intuitive technology for users worldwide.