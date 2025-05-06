Apple's 'iPhone Air' May Get a Bigger Screen by 2027, Says Analyst

Apple could be gearing up to launch a bigger and slimmer iPhone Air in the coming years, according to fresh industry rumours. Noted supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently revealed that Apple has already begun developing the third-generation version of its super-slim iPhone Air, with a larger display in the works for a 2027 release.

The first iPhone Air is expected to arrive this fall, with a follow-up model set for fall 2026, maintaining a similar size and design. However, the third iteration—anticipated in 2027—may break the mold with a noticeably bigger screen. Bloomberg reported that the 2025 version was initially designed with a 6.9-inch display, but Apple scaled it back to 6.6 inches to avoid structural issues, reminiscent of the “bendgate” incident.

Kuo also mentioned that Apple is developing its second foldable iPhone, targeting a 2027 launch. This timeline supports a recent report from The Information, suggesting Apple may begin staggering iPhone releases. Under this new strategy, premium models like the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Air, and a potential foldable version would debut in fall 2026, followed by the standard and more affordable “e” model in spring 2027. The coming years could mark a notable shift in Apple’s iPhone lineup and launch strategy.