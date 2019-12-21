Bharti Airtel Adds 12 Million Subscribers With Better 4G Network

This year Bharti Airtel has enhanced its 4G network in India and has also added a lot of subscribers due to its popular services. Though things did not go very well because of the new AGR issue, this is something that all telecom operators are facing currently. Airtel submitted data to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the months of October and November have been especially great for Bharti Airtel. Airtel has added a record 12 million 4G subscribers during Oct and Nov 2019. Generally, the telecom operator adds 1.5 million users per month on an average, but this time around, in October, Airtel added 5 million subscribers and then in November added 7 million more users.

Bharti Airtel Adds a Large Number of Subscribers

The record net addition highlights its strong performance driven by customer preference for its network. Airtel has grabbed a large share of new 4G subscribers. A senior company official said about this, "We are seeing a clear customer preference for our network and product propositions like Airtel Thanks. We are confident of exiting the quarter with record net 4G subs adds." This is a big win for Bharti Airtel, especially in the tough times, where the telecom operator needs to rake in as much revenue as possible. There are other steps as well, which are helping the telecom operator in upping its revenue so that it can overcome the financial hurdles that it is facing in the form of dues.

Good 4G Network Helped Bharti Airtel

The company official cited above has also said that Airtel has a pan-India 4G network and plans to shut down the 3G network by March and redeploy the spectrum for 4G, This may boost the 4G capacity further. In the last two FY Airtel has invested close to Rs 50,000 crore to ramp up 4G networks. It recently rolled out India's first Vo Wi-Fi services starting with Delhi NCR. Also, after the data tariff hike, Bharti Airtel is offering unlimited calls to the customers, which is another attractive thing that customers get over Reliance Jio.