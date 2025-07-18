Live
Bigfoot Joins the Next Emoji Lineup Arriving in 2026
Unicode teases Bigfoot and more in its next emoji update, adding fun new ways to express yourself when they arrive in 2026.
On World Emoji Day, the Unicode Consortium has given emoji fans something to look forward to with a sneak peek at new designs coming next year in Unicode 17.0. Among the standout additions? Bigfoot — officially called the “hairy creature.”
The fresh batch includes fun new icons like an apple core, ballet dancers, a distorted face, a fight cloud, an orca, a treasure chest, and a trombone. Unicode’s Erik Thompson confirmed the new emoji will “likely” land on devices by spring 2026. Though that seems far off, designing and approving emoji is a surprisingly complex process.
To celebrate World Emoji Day, Apple has launched an exclusive emoji word game for Apple News Plus subscribers. Emojipedia has also relaunched EmojiTracker.com, letting users track real-time emoji trends around the globe.
This new set is bound to add extra fun to everyday messages — and Bigfoot might just become everyone’s new favourite.