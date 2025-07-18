Bigfoot Joins the Next Emoji Lineup Arriving in 2026

On World Emoji Day, the Unicode Consortium has given emoji fans something to look forward to with a sneak peek at new designs coming next year in Unicode 17.0. Among the standout additions? Bigfoot — officially called the “hairy creature.”

The fresh batch includes fun new icons like an apple core, ballet dancers, a distorted face, a fight cloud, an orca, a treasure chest, and a trombone. Unicode’s Erik Thompson confirmed the new emoji will “likely” land on devices by spring 2026. Though that seems far off, designing and approving emoji is a surprisingly complex process.

To celebrate World Emoji Day, Apple has launched an exclusive emoji word game for Apple News Plus subscribers. Emojipedia has also relaunched EmojiTracker.com, letting users track real-time emoji trends around the globe.

This new set is bound to add extra fun to everyday messages — and Bigfoot might just become everyone’s new favourite.