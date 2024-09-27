CERT-In Warns Google Chrome Users of High Risk of Hacking – How to Protect Your System

The Indian government has issued an urgent warning for Google Chrome users due to critical vulnerabilities found in the browser, which could leave systems vulnerable to cyberattacks. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has identified multiple high-severity security flaws in Chrome, urging users to update their browsers immediately to safeguard against potential threats.

Critical Vulnerabilities in Google Chrome



On September 26, 2024, CERT-In released Vulnerability Note – CIVN-2024-0311, which outlines several security issues in Google Chrome. These flaws, if left unpatched, could allow attackers to remotely execute malicious code, gain unauthorized control of affected systems, or cause system crashes. Hackers could potentially steal sensitive information, install malware, or even completely take over a compromised device.



The vulnerabilities have been classified as high-severity, indicating the significant risk they pose to users across multiple platforms, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. The most concerning issue stems from flaws in Chrome’s JavaScript engine, V8, and inappropriate handling of browser functions.



Affected Chrome Versions



The vulnerabilities impact multiple versions of Google Chrome across all major platforms. If you are using the following versions of Chrome, your system is at risk:

- Google Chrome versions prior to 129.0.6668.70/.71 for Windows and macOS

- Google Chrome versions prior to 129.0.6668.70 for Linux

These security flaws make it essential for users to update their browsers immediately, as those using outdated versions are particularly vulnerable to these exploits.

How to Protect Your System

To defend against these vulnerabilities, both CERT-In and Google strongly advise users to update their Google Chrome browser to the latest version. Google has already released a patch that addresses these security flaws, and updating your browser is crucial to protecting your system from potential attacks.



Here’s how to update Google Chrome:



1. Open the Chrome browser.

2. Click on the three dots in the top-right corner.

3. Navigate to “Help” and click on “About Google Chrome.”

4. If an update is available, click on “Update Google Chrome.”

5. After updating, relaunch the browser to apply the changes.

Make sure your browser is running version 129.0.6668.70 or later to ensure your system is protected from these high-severity vulnerabilities. By keeping your browser up-to-date, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to cyberattacks that exploit these vulnerabilities.