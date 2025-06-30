Live
Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 30 – Get Free Skins, Diamonds & More
Highlights
Claim your free Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for June 30, 2025! Unlock free skins, diamonds, outfits, weapon crates, and other exclusive rewards before they expire.
Garena Free Fire Max has released a new set of redeem codes for June 30, giving players the chance to unlock free in-game items such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and time-limited power boosts.
These codes are time-sensitive and have a limited number of uses (typically 500 per code), so it's important to redeem them quickly.
Active Redeem Codes for June 30:
- FFM5-2H8Q-NAE6
- T6JU-8C1R-FB90
- N8WI-LKJ5-MQDA
- PLMJ-Z1XE-QWAS
- 0OIK-7YTG-BNVC
- E45R-TGBN-MKJH
- ZXC1-VBNM-PLKH
- VCS9-8QWR-TYUI
- GHJK-7YUI-REWD
- BNMK-LP0O-IUYT
- FBNJ-7YHG-REWA
- ASZX-PLMN-KIUY
- TGBV-CDE3-WASX
- LKJH-GFDS-MNVC
- IUYT-RFDE-SWQZ
- QWER-TYUI-PLMN
- MNBV-CXZL-KJHG
- ZXCV-ASDF-GHJK
- RTYU-HGFD-WSAZ
- YUIO-PMNB-VCXZ
- HJGF-DERT-WQAZ
- KLOP-MNBG-HYTR
- XCVB-NMAS-QWER
How to Redeem the Codes:
- Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption site.
- Log in using your preferred method: Facebook, Google, VK, X (formerly Twitter), etc.
- Copy a code from the list above and paste it into the redemption box.
- Click Confirm and check your in-game mailbox for rewards.
Possible Rewards Include:
- Rebel Academy outfits
- Diamond vouchers
- Weapon loot crates
- Exclusive skins
- Power boosts
