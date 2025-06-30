Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 30 – Get Free Skins, Diamonds & More

Garena Free Fire Max has released a new set of redeem codes for June 30, giving players the chance to unlock free in-game items such as exclusive outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and time-limited power boosts.

These codes are time-sensitive and have a limited number of uses (typically 500 per code), so it's important to redeem them quickly.

Active Redeem Codes for June 30:

FFM5-2H8Q-NAE6

T6JU-8C1R-FB90

N8WI-LKJ5-MQDA

PLMJ-Z1XE-QWAS

0OIK-7YTG-BNVC

E45R-TGBN-MKJH

ZXC1-VBNM-PLKH

VCS9-8QWR-TYUI

GHJK-7YUI-REWD

BNMK-LP0O-IUYT

FBNJ-7YHG-REWA

ASZX-PLMN-KIUY

TGBV-CDE3-WASX

LKJH-GFDS-MNVC

IUYT-RFDE-SWQZ

QWER-TYUI-PLMN

MNBV-CXZL-KJHG

ZXCV-ASDF-GHJK

RTYU-HGFD-WSAZ

YUIO-PMNB-VCXZ

HJGF-DERT-WQAZ

KLOP-MNBG-HYTR

XCVB-NMAS-QWER

How to Redeem the Codes:

Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption site.

Log in using your preferred method: Facebook, Google, VK, X (formerly Twitter), etc.

Copy a code from the list above and paste it into the redemption box.

Click Confirm and check your in-game mailbox for rewards.

Possible Rewards Include: