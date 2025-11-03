Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for November 2, 2025 – Get Free Diamonds, Skins, and Rewards

Garena has released new redeem codes for Free Fire Max. Players can use these codes to get free rewards like diamonds, gun skins, and outfits.

Redeem Codes for November 2, 2025

F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4

F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2

F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3

F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9

F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8

F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8

F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3

F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7

F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4

F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3

F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2

F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5

F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4

F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1

F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8

About Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max is a newer and better version of Free Fire. It has improved graphics and smoother gameplay. Players can enjoy modes like Battle Royale and Clash Squad. It is available on Android and iPhone.

How to Redeem Codes

Visit the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption website.

Log in using your Free Fire Max account.

Enter one of the redeem codes.

You will see a message if the code works.

Rewards will arrive in your in-game mail.