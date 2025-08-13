Live
- Threatening graffiti found near Jagannath Temple, Puri Police on high alert
- Mamata Banerjee’s 'eviction' lies busted by her party MP, says BJP
- 'Will look into', CJI BR Gavai on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR
- Balakrishna Lays Foundation Stone for Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital in Amaravati
- Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes ₹110 Crore Advance Bookings Before Release
- AAP MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina injured in road accident in Haryana
- 7 Best Derma Companies in India Offering PCD Pharma Franchise Opportunities
- Zelenskyy to visit Berlin for meetings ahead of Trump-Putin summit
- Pappu Yadav backs Rahul’s upcoming Bihar yatra, says ‘Oppn’s duty to wake up sleeping govt’
- DRDO Guesthouse Manager Arrested On Espionage Charges For Alleged Pakistan Intelligence Links
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today – August 13, 2025 (Gun Skins)
Highlights
Claim free gun skins in Free Fire MAX with today’s redeem codes for August 13, 2025. Limited to the first 500 players – redeem now before they expire.
Garena has shared fresh redeem codes for Free Fire MAX that let you grab free gun skins. They work only for a short time and for the first 500 players.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – August 13, 2025
- F2Q6W1E9R4T7Y3U5
- F8I4O2P6A9S3D1F7
- F6Y4T8R2E5W1Q9Z3
- F1O5P9A3S7D2F6G8
- F9M3N7B1V5C8X2Z4
- F2E8R4T6Y1U9I3O5
- F4N8M2B6V1C7X3Z5
- F5L1K7J3H9G4F2E6
- F8Z2X6C4V9B1N7M3
- F3Q7W5E1R8T2Y6U4
- F6I9O3P7A2S5D1F8
- F4N1M5B3V7C9X2Z6
- F1G8H3J5K2L9M4N6
- F5Z3X9C1V7B2N8M4
- F7U1Y5T3R9E2W6Q4
- F7U3Y9T1R6E4W8Q2
- F1O6P2A8S4D9F3G7
- F9M4N2B8V6C1X7Z3
How to Redeem:
- Visit reward.ff.garena.com
- Log in
- Enter a code and confirm
- Get your reward within 24 hours
Next Story