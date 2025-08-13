  • Menu
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today – August 13, 2025 (Gun Skins)

x

Highlights

Claim free gun skins in Free Fire MAX with today’s redeem codes for August 13, 2025. Limited to the first 500 players – redeem now before they expire.

Garena has shared fresh redeem codes for Free Fire MAX that let you grab free gun skins. They work only for a short time and for the first 500 players.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – August 13, 2025

  • F2Q6W1E9R4T7Y3U5
  • F8I4O2P6A9S3D1F7
  • F6Y4T8R2E5W1Q9Z3
  • F1O5P9A3S7D2F6G8
  • F9M3N7B1V5C8X2Z4
  • F2E8R4T6Y1U9I3O5
  • F4N8M2B6V1C7X3Z5
  • F5L1K7J3H9G4F2E6
  • F8Z2X6C4V9B1N7M3
  • F3Q7W5E1R8T2Y6U4
  • F6I9O3P7A2S5D1F8
  • F4N1M5B3V7C9X2Z6
  • F1G8H3J5K2L9M4N6
  • F5Z3X9C1V7B2N8M4
  • F7U1Y5T3R9E2W6Q4
  • F7U3Y9T1R6E4W8Q2
  • F1O6P2A8S4D9F3G7
  • F9M4N2B8V6C1X7Z3

How to Redeem:

  1. Visit reward.ff.garena.com
  2. Log in
  3. Enter a code and confirm
  4. Get your reward within 24 hours
