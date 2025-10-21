Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (October 21): How to Claim Free Diamonds and Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX is a top mobile battle royale game known for its powerful graphics and exciting gameplay.

Players can grab free rewards such as diamonds, outfits, and skins using daily redeem codes.

Today’s Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes (October 21)

FFCM-82HU-4A3D

WLSG-JXS5-KFYR

B6IY-CTNH-4PV3

X99T-K56X-DJ4X

FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC

8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ

FFAC-2YXE-6RF2

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9

How to Redeem

Visit the official Free Fire Rewards website at reward.ff.garena.com

Log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Google, or others).

Enter the redeem code and click Confirm.

Rewards will appear in your in-game mail within 24 hours.