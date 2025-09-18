Live
- Drugs valued at over Rs 143 crore seized in Mizoram & Manipur; 3 held
- Stryker expands its R&D footprint in India with new facility in Bangalore
- India's contribution to global GDP growth to reach 9 pc by 2035: Govt official
- CMF Headphone Pro Launching in India on September 29 With Bold Colours and Button Controls
- Rupali Ganguly says 'Draped in tradition, wrapped in gratitude' as she poses in a beautiful saree
- Jagan accuses Naidu government of cancelling house site pattas of poor
- BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘vote deletion’ charge, says Cong trying to destabilise democracy
- Trinamool legislator meets fellow party MLA held in school-job case; says meeting was personal wish
- ABVP, NSUI accuse each other of rigging in DUSU elections, both claim victory
- Blue Energy Motors raises $50 mn funding to accelerate green trucking in India
Free Up iPhone Storage Fast for iOS 26 Update – Easy Steps
Learn simple ways to clear iPhone storage for a smooth iOS 26 update. Delete apps, media, caches, and use iCloud to free space quickly.
Updating your iPhone to iOS 26 needs enough free space. Without enough storage, the update may not install or could be slow. This guide shows easy ways to free up space so your iPhone can update smoothly.Free Up iPhone Space for iOS 26
Updating to iOS 26 needs enough free space. Follow these simple steps:
1. Check Storage
Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage.
See which apps, photos, or files use the most space.
2. Delete Unused Apps
Remove apps you don’t use.
Or use Offload Unused Apps to keep app data but free space.
3. Remove Photos and Videos
Move media to iCloud, computer, or external drives.
Delete old or duplicate files.
4. Clear Cache
Clear Safari history, messages, and app caches.
5. Delete Large Files in Apps
Remove big files from iMessage, WhatsApp, or other apps.
6. Use iCloud Storage
Enable iCloud Photos > Optimize iPhone Storage.
Move documents to iCloud Drive.
7. Restart and Check
Restart your iPhone.
Keep 5–10 GB free for the update.
8. Update iOS 26
Go to Settings > General > Software Update.
Make sure Wi-Fi is on and your phone is charging or has enough battery.
This helps iOS 26 install smoothly and keeps your iPhone fast.