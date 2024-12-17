Live
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 17, 2024: Grab Free Rewards Before the New Year
Get ready for the new year with Garena Free Fire's latest updates! While waiting for the January 2025 Booyah Pass, check out the redeem codes for December 17, 2024, to grab free in-game rewards without spending diamonds or money.
Garena Free Fire has released major updates for December, with exciting changes coming in the new year, including new Booyah Passes, features, events, and rewards. While we await the exclusive rewards of the January 2025 Booyah Pass, here are the redeem codes for December 17, 2024, to get free in-game rewards without spending diamonds or money.
January 2025 Booyah Pass:
The new Booyah Pass, releasing on the first day of January, will bring a fresh theme and exclusive rewards. Expected rewards include:
- Mad Stitcher Avatar
- SCAR – Stitched Tailor
- Skyboard – Sharp Stitches
- Loot Box – Sharp Stitches
- Jeep – Stitched Wheels
- Scissor Savvy Emote
These rewards will require the purchase of the Booyah Pass using in-game currency. However, if you prefer free rewards, check out the redeem codes for December 17.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 17:
1. XMAS2024FF
2. FFSUMMER2024
3. FREEFIREMAX2024
4. FFMAX0123ABCD
5. FFGEMS2024
6. WINTERFEST2024
7. CHARMEXMAS
8. BOOSTERFFMAX
9. MAXGG2024
10. FFDIAMONDS2024
How to Redeem Codes:
1. Login: Sign in to your Garena Free Fire MAX account. Guest accounts won’t work.
2. Go to Redemption Website: Visit [https://reward.ff.garena.com](https://reward.ff.garena.com).
3. Login: Use your Google, Facebook, VK, or other login methods to redeem codes.
4. Enter Code: Type the 12 or 16-digit redeem code in the box.
5. Get Rewards: Click ‘OK’ and your rewards will arrive in the in-game mail within 24 hours.