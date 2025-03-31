Live
Get Free Outfits and Rewards with Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes - March 2025
Grab exclusive rewards like outfits and skins with the latest redeem codes for Free Fire MAX! These codes are available for a limited time and only for the first 500 players. Hurry and redeem them before they’re gone!
Garena has released new redeem codes for *Free Fire MAX* that let players unlock cool rewards like free outfits and other in-game items! These codes are available only for a limited time, so you need to act fast if you want to claim your rewards.
Here are the latest redeem codes for March 31, 2025:
1. FFNGYZPPKNLX7
2. FFYNCXG2FNT4
3. FPUSG9XQTLMY
4. FFKSY9PQLWX5
5. FFNFSXTPVQZ7
6. GXFT9YNWLQZ3
7. FFM4X9HQWLM6
8. FF6WXQ9STKY3
9. FFRSX4CYHXZ8
10. FFSKTX2QF2N5
11. NPTF2FWXPLV7
12. FFPURTXQFKX3
13. FFNRWTXPFKQ8
14. FF4MTXQPFLK9
15. FFXQ9LNM8KTB
16. FFRPXQ3KMGT9
17. FFDMNQX9KGX2
18. FFCBRX7QTSL4
19. FFSGT9KNQXT6
20. FPSTX9MKNLY5
21. XF4S9KCW7KY2
22. FFEV4SQPFKX9
23. FVTXQ5KMFLPZ
24. FFNFSXTPQML2
25. RDNAFV7KXTQ4FFMTYQPXFGX6
How to Redeem Free Fire MAX Codes
1. Visit the Redemption Website: Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/.
2. Log into Your Account: Sign in with your Free Fire account.
3. Enter the Code: Look for the “redeem” banner and type in one of the codes.
4. Click Confirm: After entering the code, click on the “Confirm” button.
5. Wait for Your Reward: Once the code is confirmed, you’ll get your reward within 24 hours!