Get Free Outfits and Rewards with Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes - March 2025

Garena has released new redeem codes for *Free Fire MAX* that let players unlock cool rewards like free outfits and other in-game items! These codes are available only for a limited time, so you need to act fast if you want to claim your rewards.

Here are the latest redeem codes for March 31, 2025:

1. FFNGYZPPKNLX7

2. FFYNCXG2FNT4

3. FPUSG9XQTLMY

4. FFKSY9PQLWX5

5. FFNFSXTPVQZ7

6. GXFT9YNWLQZ3

7. FFM4X9HQWLM6

8. FF6WXQ9STKY3

9. FFRSX4CYHXZ8

10. FFSKTX2QF2N5

11. NPTF2FWXPLV7

12. FFPURTXQFKX3

13. FFNRWTXPFKQ8

14. FF4MTXQPFLK9

15. FFXQ9LNM8KTB

16. FFRPXQ3KMGT9

17. FFDMNQX9KGX2

18. FFCBRX7QTSL4

19. FFSGT9KNQXT6

20. FPSTX9MKNLY5

21. XF4S9KCW7KY2

22. FFEV4SQPFKX9

23. FVTXQ5KMFLPZ

24. FFNFSXTPQML2

25. RDNAFV7KXTQ4FFMTYQPXFGX6

How to Redeem Free Fire MAX Codes

1. Visit the Redemption Website: Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/.

2. Log into Your Account: Sign in with your Free Fire account.

3. Enter the Code: Look for the “redeem” banner and type in one of the codes.

4. Click Confirm: After entering the code, click on the “Confirm” button.

5. Wait for Your Reward: Once the code is confirmed, you’ll get your reward within 24 hours!