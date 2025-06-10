Google Gemini Introduces Scheduled Actions to Automate Daily Tasks with AI

Google is rolling out a major update to its Gemini AI assistant, introducing Scheduled Actions — a powerful automation tool for Gemini Pro, Ultra, and select Workspace users. This feature transforms Gemini from a reactive chatbot into a proactive assistant that can handle both recurring and one-time tasks.

Automate Daily Tasks with Ease

Whether it’s getting a morning email summary, Monday blog topic ideas, or weather-based outfit suggestions, users can now tell Gemini what to do and when — no follow-ups needed. The assistant handles the rest.

Smart Timing and Event Triggers

Tasks can be triggered by time, date, or events. Examples include:

Morning email digests

Weekly content brainstorming

Post-event recaps like award show highlights

Manage Tasks in One Place

Users can maintain up to 10 active scheduled tasks, all easily managed from the new “Scheduled actions” tab in Settings (available on mobile and desktop). Tasks can be paused, edited, or deleted at any time. Gemini also retains location info for consistent results with location-based tasks.

Hands-Free Notifications

Rather than disrupting users, Gemini sends push notifications to keep you updated — staying informative without being intrusive.

Gemini vs ChatGPT: The Automation Battle

With OpenAI’s ChatGPT also exploring automation tools, Google’s latest move positions Gemini as a serious contender in the smart assistant race — one focused not just on conversation, but on intelligent action.