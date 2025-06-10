Live
- Google Tightens Hybrid Work Rules in US, Offers Exit Packages to Remote Employees
- KCR's inquiry on Kaleshwaram ends, heads to visit injured Palla Rajeshwar Reddy
- Telangana Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms to Soak State All Week
- Axiom-4 Mission Delayed Again Due to Rocket Oxygen Leak | India’s Second Astronaut Launch Postponed
- Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India with 100x Zoom, Slim Design, and Dimensity 9300+ Chip
- Zuckerberg Takes Charge: Meta Launches Bold Mission to Build Superintelligent AI
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
- From classroom to counselling: What every NEET student should track
- Exploring careers for students
- Monsoon Skin Care: Key Tips to Protect Your Skin in the Rainy Season
Google Gemini Introduces Scheduled Actions to Automate Daily Tasks with AI
Google upgrades Gemini with Scheduled Actions, letting users automate tasks like email summaries, blog ideas, and event recaps.
Google is rolling out a major update to its Gemini AI assistant, introducing Scheduled Actions — a powerful automation tool for Gemini Pro, Ultra, and select Workspace users. This feature transforms Gemini from a reactive chatbot into a proactive assistant that can handle both recurring and one-time tasks.
Automate Daily Tasks with Ease
Whether it’s getting a morning email summary, Monday blog topic ideas, or weather-based outfit suggestions, users can now tell Gemini what to do and when — no follow-ups needed. The assistant handles the rest.
Smart Timing and Event Triggers
Tasks can be triggered by time, date, or events. Examples include:
Morning email digests
Weekly content brainstorming
Post-event recaps like award show highlights
Manage Tasks in One Place
Users can maintain up to 10 active scheduled tasks, all easily managed from the new “Scheduled actions” tab in Settings (available on mobile and desktop). Tasks can be paused, edited, or deleted at any time. Gemini also retains location info for consistent results with location-based tasks.
Hands-Free Notifications
Rather than disrupting users, Gemini sends push notifications to keep you updated — staying informative without being intrusive.
Gemini vs ChatGPT: The Automation Battle
With OpenAI’s ChatGPT also exploring automation tools, Google’s latest move positions Gemini as a serious contender in the smart assistant race — one focused not just on conversation, but on intelligent action.