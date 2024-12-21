Google Keep May Become a System App in Android 16

The free note-taking app, Google Keep may become a system app on Android 16 devices. According to reports from Android Police, this change is evident in Android 16 Developer Preview 2, where Keep appears as a pre-installed app that cannot be uninstalled without root access.

This upgrade positions Google Keep alongside essential system apps like Phone, Contacts, and the Google Play Store. It indicates a shift in how Google perceives its note-taking app—as a core feature of the Android operating system.

The absurd thing was completed and closed earlier this month. In really late December, Keep, after years of little update and activity, has finally been made compatible with the Tasks feature from Google, an indication of the company's moving strategy for the app's development. These developments may signal a more aggressive deepening of Keep into the Android ecosystem. Ironically, the company hasn't really said anything about this or associated it with future features or other close tie-ins with its other tools.

By elevating Google Keep to system app status, Google is signalling its intent to provide users with a more seamless and unified experience. As Android 16 evolves, users might see additional functionalities that solidify Keep’s role as a vital productivity tool on the platform.