Google launches AI Edge Gallery App to run hugging face models offline on phones

Google quietly released AI Edge Gallery, an app that lets users run Hugging Face AI models locally on Android devices — no internet needed. iOS version coming soon.
Google has quietly unveiled a new app called AI Edge Gallery, enabling users to download and run AI models from Hugging Face directly on their smartphones — entirely offline. Currently available for Android (with iOS support coming soon), this experimental Alpha release allows local execution of image generation, Q&A, code writing, and more using compatible models like Google’s Gemma 3n.
Users can browse models by task, such as “AI Chat” or “Ask Image,” and launch them via an intuitive interface. A built-in Prompt Lab supports quick, single-turn tasks like summarizing and rewriting content, offering customizable templates and settings for developers to explore.
While cloud-based models remain more powerful, the local alternative prioritizes data privacy, speed (on modern devices), and offline accessibility, especially useful where internet is unreliable. Performance will vary based on device specs and model size.
Licensed under Apache 2.0, the app is open for commercial and personal use, and Google is inviting developer feedback to improve its capabilities.
Developers can download Google AI Edge Gallery from GitHub by following provided instructions.