Google Meet Outage in India: Users Unable to Join Meetings, 981 Reports on Downdetector

  • Created On:  26 Nov 2025 12:53 PM IST
Google Meet faced an outage in India as over 981 users reported login issues on Downdetector.

Google Meet suffered an outage on Wednesday.

Many users were unable to join their scheduled meetings.

Downdetector reported 981 cases from India by 11:49 am.

Users React on Social Media

Several users shared their frustration on social media platforms.

Many complained about the sudden disruption.

Some corporate employees reacted with humour and posted memes about the break from work.

