Google Pixel 10 Series Leak Hints at Bold Colours, AI Upgrades, and August 2025 Launch

As excitement builds around Google’s next-generation smartphones, fresh leaks have surfaced detailing the upcoming Pixel 10 series—set to debut in August 2025 and with a new design language, upgraded internals, and deeper integration of AI, the Pixel 10 range promises to continue the momentum set by the highly appreciated Pixel 9 series.

Following a similar strategy as last year, Google is expected to launch four Pixel 10 models: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and a foldable variant named Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Each device is expected to feature unique enhancements in design and hardware.

According to a leak shared by Mystic Leaks on Telegram, the standard Pixel 10 may arrive in four fresh shades:

• Obsidian (black)

• Blue

• Iris (a soft purple)

• Limoncello (a bright yellow)

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are said to come in more subtle tones like Obsidian, Sterling (grey), Porcelain (white), and Green. To further personalise the user experience, Google may introduce 40 new themed wallpapers designed to match each colour variant.

Adding fuel to the speculation, X user @MarksgonePublic posted concept visuals from what appeared to be an internal Google marketing campaign, featuring the tagline “Ask more of your phone.” Though the images were quickly removed, the phrase hints at a significant boost in AI capabilities for the upcoming Pixel devices.

With Google already showcasing a wide range of AI-focused updates at I/O 2025, it's likely the Pixel 10 lineup will be deeply infused with intelligent features. Users can expect tools like on-device summarisation, enhanced Google Assistant, and context-aware interactions, powered by Google's latest AI breakthroughs.

Under the hood, the Pixel 10 series is expected to debut with Android 16 and be powered by the Tensor G5 chip, marking a new milestone for Google’s in-house silicon. Another major shift may come in the form of a MediaTek T900 modem, which could improve both battery life and connectivity—two key areas of user feedback from previous generations.

Internally, Google is said to be referring to the four devices with the codenames:

• Frankel (Pixel 10)

• Blazer (Pixel 10 Pro)

• Mustang (Pixel 10 Pro XL)

• Rango (Pixel 10 Pro Fold)

Expected Pricing and India Launch

While nothing has been officially confirmed, reports suggest the Pixel 10 Pro XL may start at around $1,200, which translates to approximately ₹1,03,900 in India. The base Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are expected to maintain the pricing structure of their predecessors, potentially launching between ₹70,000 and ₹90,000.

If Google follows its usual release cycle, Indian consumers can likely expect the Pixel 10 series to launch globally, including in India, by August 2025. The devices are also expected to be among the first to ship with Android 16 out of the box.

With striking colour options, smart upgrades, and a continued focus on AI, the Pixel 10 lineup is shaping up to be Google’s most advanced smartphone series yet.