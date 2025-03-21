Google Pixel 9a Goes Global: Check If It's Available in Your Country

Google has officially rolled out the Pixel 9a across 32 countries, marking its biggest global launch for an A-series smartphone. This year, the release will arrive in March, earlier than expected, instead of Google's usual May I/O event. The early debut aligns with the accelerated launch of the Pixel 9 series, allowing Google to bring its mid-range device to market sooner.

Google Pixel 9a: Features, Pricing, and Design Upgrades

The Pixel 9a packs Google's Tensor G4 chipset, ensuring smooth performance. It features 8GB RAM, with storage options of 128GB or 256GB. The device is powered by a 5,100mAh battery and runs on Android 15 out of the box. Camera enthusiasts will appreciate its dual 48MP + 13MP rear setup, delivering high-quality photography.

Priced at Rs. 49,999, the Pixel 9a remains an attractive mid-range option. Google has also made notable design improvements, refining the aesthetics to appeal to a wider audience. These enhancements, combined with its competitive pricing, make it an appealing choice for Pixel fans.

Wider Global Availability Than Ever Before

One of the biggest highlights of the Pixel 9a is its expanded availability. Unlike its predecessor, the Pixel 8a, which launched in 23 countries, this model reaches 32 markets. According to Google's official support page, the Pixel 9a is now available in:

Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Ireland, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Netherlands, UK, USA

While the United States is included in the official list, Puerto Rico is not, making availability limited in some territories.

Where to Buy the Pixel 9a

Google's official online store may not operate in every country. In such cases, consumers might need to purchase the Pixel 9a from local retailers or network carriers. Additionally, some regions may have limited colour options or specific storage variants.

At this stage, Google hasn't confirmed whether the Pixel 9a will expand to even more markets. However, third-party retailers may offer import options for regions where it isn't officially sold. Buyers should be cautious, as purchasing from unofficial sources could mean limited warranty support in case of issues.