Google Tests AI Mode in Search, Possibly Replacing ‘I’m Feeling Lucky’ Button

Google is quietly experimenting with new ways to integrate its AI-driven search tools directly into the homepage—and it might mean saying goodbye to the familiar “I’m Feeling Lucky” button.

A wave of user reports on X and Threads reveals that Google’s new “AI Mode” is being tested in different parts of the search interface. In some versions, the AI Mode tab appears inside the search bar itself, right next to the “search by image” icon. In other versions, it completely replaces the “I’m Feeling Lucky” button beneath the search bar.

The appearance of the AI Mode button also seems to vary. Some users see a rotating rainbow border when hovering over it with the cursor. In other cases—especially where it has taken over the “I’m Feeling Lucky” spot—the rainbow outline appears as a default feature, making the button visually distinct from others.

Is this new? Ai Mode button on the Google search box on the https://t.co/LevOxulRt9 homepage @rustybrick @glenngabe pic.twitter.com/r7tQcQqtj5 — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) May 10, 2025

Google first mentioned this feature on May 1st, saying a “small percentage” of U.S. users would start seeing AI Mode in Search. The newly surfaced screenshots offer a closer look at how the feature could appear once it’s more widely deployed.

However, for now, this test remains limited. Google spokesperson Ashley Thompson confirmed to The Verge that AI Mode is part of Google’s experimental Labs environment.

“We often test different ways for people to access our helpful features,” said Thompson. “This is just one of many experiments.”

Although it's not official that “I’m Feeling Lucky” will be phased out, even the idea could stir nostalgia. The quirky button, which sends users directly to the first webpage in the search results, has been a Google mainstay since launch. Still, by nudging users toward AI Mode, Google could be signalling a shift toward more conversational, AI-powered search experiences.