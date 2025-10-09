Live
Google Unveils Search Live in India, Available in 7 Languages, Including Telugu
To use Search Live, open the Google app and tap the ‘Live’ icon, or open Google Lens and select ‘Live’.
Earlier this year, Google introduced AI Mode, which lets users ask longer questions and explore topics in detail. It uses Gemini 2.5 Pro to break queries into smaller parts and search automatically.
Now, Google has added Search Live, which lets you talk to Google and use your camera to get help in real-time. For example, if you are making iced matcha, you can show the ingredients and ask, “How should I mix these?”
Google is also adding AI Mode in seven Indian languages – Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu – starting next week.
Recently, AI Mode got a visual upgrade. In the U.S., users can now upload or click photos and ask questions about them.