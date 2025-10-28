GTA 6 Release Date Announced: Story, Features, and Price in India

Rockstar Games will release Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) in May 2026, more than 10 years after GTA 5.

Fans are waiting for new updates, which may come in November during Take-Two Interactive’s meeting.

The company may share news about the next trailer, pre-orders, or a possible delay.

Release and Platforms

GTA 6 is expected to release on May 26, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

A PC version might come later, just like earlier GTA games.

Story and Characters

The story happens in a modern version of Vice City.

It has two main characters — Lucia, the first female lead in the GTA series, and a male partner.

The story is based on social media and modern crime.

Gameplay and Features

The game will have many new features:

A social media-style feed inside the game

Smarter police and better chases

Realistic traffic and busy crowds

A relationship system between characters

A big, detailed open world

Price and Editions

Expected prices in India:

Standard Edition – ₹7,999

Deluxe Edition – ₹10,999

Collector’s Edition – ₹39,999

Pre-orders may start soon after the next trailer is released.