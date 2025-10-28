Live
GTA 6 Release Date Announced: Story, Features, and Price in India
Rockstar Games will release Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) on May 26, 2026. Learn about its release date, story, gameplay features, platforms, and prices in India.
Rockstar Games will release Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) in May 2026, more than 10 years after GTA 5.
Fans are waiting for new updates, which may come in November during Take-Two Interactive’s meeting.
The company may share news about the next trailer, pre-orders, or a possible delay.
Release and Platforms
GTA 6 is expected to release on May 26, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
A PC version might come later, just like earlier GTA games.
Story and Characters
The story happens in a modern version of Vice City.
It has two main characters — Lucia, the first female lead in the GTA series, and a male partner.
The story is based on social media and modern crime.
Gameplay and Features
The game will have many new features:
A social media-style feed inside the game
Smarter police and better chases
Realistic traffic and busy crowds
A relationship system between characters
A big, detailed open world
Price and Editions
Expected prices in India:
Standard Edition – ₹7,999
Deluxe Edition – ₹10,999
Collector’s Edition – ₹39,999
Pre-orders may start soon after the next trailer is released.