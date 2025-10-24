How to Set Up OpenAI Browser and Transfer Bookmarks and Passwords with ChatGPT Atlas

ChatGPT Atlas offers AI OpenAI browser tutorial, so you can have ChatGPT read and understand what’s on your screen, remember important information, and help you with your ChatGPT Atlas setup guide, without leaving the page or tab.

The ChatGPT Atlas browser is completely free and it’s available to all ChatGPT Free, Plus, Pro, Go, Business, Enterprise, and Edu users. You can import bookmarks OpenAI browser process is as follows:

Visit chatgpt.com/atlas then download the installation (.dmg download file).

Download the file to the Downloads folder.

Simply drag and drop onto the Atlas icon into the Applications folder.

Eject the installer disk image from Finder

Open Atlas from Applications or Spotlight search

Accept any macOS security warnings

Sign into your ChatGPT account when asked to

(Optional) Import your existing bookmarks, passwords, and browsing history

AI browser setup 2025 will also automatically add itself to your dock for quick access after installation. That’s it, you’re good to go with Atlas!

How is Atlas different?

We all know that today’s browsers are integrating AI assistance, like Google does with its recently announced Chrome AI features, Microsoft Edge has Copilot, and Safari has been working on its ChatGPT Atlas features for a while now. Atlas, on the other hand, does the opposite – it is AI first and a browser second. Let’s see if that creates a better browsing experience.

Is ChatGPT Atlas worth trying?

If ChatGPT Atlas works for you, then you can continue to use it. If it doesn’t, it is completely free and you can close it and carry on with the browser you use at the moment. Many users believe that using multiple browsers for different purposes is the best combination.