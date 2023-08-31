How to use the new Google AI-powered feature

Google's AI-powered search was unveiled in May of this year during Google's annual mega-event, Google I/O.



Google blog post reads: "This week, we launched Search Labs in the first countries outside the U.S. — India and Japan — enabling people to opt into SGE to help them better understand topics faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights and get things done more easily."



The blog post added that there is also a unique feature for India. Users will be able to 'find a language toggle to help multilingual speakers easily switch back and forth between English and Hindi. And Indian users can also listen to the responses, which is a popular preference'. As for ads, they will continue to appear in dedicated spaces throughout the search page. In addition, Google is also focusing on making the search more "visual" in its approach and includes multiple images in the results.



How to use the function?



To use the new search experience, you will need to enable it through Search Labs. You can do this by following these steps:

- Go to Google.com



- Locate the Search Labs icon at the top right of the screen

- Click on it, and you will see a pop-up window that talks about SGE and Generative AI in Search.

- Find the toggle button next to the line, "When turned on, SGE may appear when you search."

- You can also click try and example to let Google show you how the new search works. There is also the option to send comments.