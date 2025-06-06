iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26 May Drop Support for Older Apple Devices: Full Compatibility List

Apple is gearing up for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025), set to run from June 9 to June 13. This year, anticipation is especially high as Apple is reportedly making a major shift in how it names its operating systems — moving from iOS 18 to iOS 26 to better align with the calendar year. While this rebranding promises a fresh start, it also brings tough news for users of older devices.

Leaks and early reports suggest that several iPhones, iPads, and Macs may not be compatible with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS 26. With every new update, Apple typically phases out support for aging hardware, and this year appears to be no different.

Expected iOS 26 Compatible iPhones:

iPhone 11 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 16 series

iPhone SE (2nd gen and newer)

Expected iPadOS 26 Compatible iPads:

iPad Pro (2018 and later)

iPad Air (3rd gen and later)

iPad mini (5th gen and later)

iPad (8th gen and later)

Devices released before 2018 may no longer be eligible for software updates.

Expected macOS 26 Compatible Macs (likely called macOS Tahoe):

MacBook Pro (2019 and newer)

MacBook Air (M1 and newer)

iMac (2020 and newer)

Mac Pro (2019 and newer)

Mac mini (M1 and newer)

Mac Studio (all models)

Older Intel-based models, including the 2018 MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air, may be dropped.

In addition to compatibility changes, Apple is reportedly planning a sweeping visual redesign across all its platforms. Internally codenamed “Solarium,” the update is said to draw design inspiration from visionOS, bringing rounded icons, translucent effects, and a smoother UI — reminiscent of the shift to iOS 7.

Functional upgrades may include improved battery management, smarter multitasking, and a desktop mode for USB-C-enabled iPhones. A unified gaming platform might also debut, integrating progress across Apple devices via Game Center.

While WWDC is typically software-focused, there's also speculation about new hardware reveals, including glimpses of the next Mac Pro or even an early look at the rumoured iPhone 17 Air.