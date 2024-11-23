iPhone 15 Pro Max Hits Lowest Price on Amazon – Check

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, discontinued following the launch of the iPhone 16, is now available on Amazon at an unbeatable price. Originally priced at ₹1,54,000, this premium device is currently offered at ₹1,15,900—a 25% discount—making it a fantastic opportunity for tech enthusiasts to own one of Apple’s flagship smartphones at a more accessible cost.

Released on September 22, 2023, the iPhone 15 Pro Max stands out with its robust build and advanced features. It flaunts a glass front and back (Corning-made) encased in a lightweight yet durable titanium frame. The device is IP68-certified, offering dust and water resistance for up to 6 meters for 30 minutes. Depending on their region, users can choose between Nano-SIM, eSIM, or dual SIM configurations.

The smartphone boasts a stunning 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and an impressive peak brightness of 2000 nits. With a resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels, the display is protected by Ceramic Shield glass, ensuring durability alongside top-tier visuals.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Pro Max runs on the Apple A17 Pro chipset, built using a cutting-edge 3nm process. Its Hexa-core CPU and 6-core Apple GPU deliver exceptional performance, making it ideal for multitasking, gaming, and heavy applications. The device has iOS 17 pre-installed and is upgradable to iOS 18.1 for the latest features and security updates.

In terms of storage, users can select options ranging from 256GB to a massive 1TB, paired with 8GB RAM, ensuring lightning-fast performance thanks to NVMe technology. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear camera setup, featuring a 48MP wide lens, a 12MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The TOF 3D LiDAR scanner enhances depth sensing, while the 12MP front camera offers top-tier selfies and video recording capabilities.

The phone supports advanced connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3, and Ultra Wideband. Its 4441 mAh battery supports rapid charging, with 50% power restored in 30 minutes using wired or MagSafe wireless charging.

With its exceptional features and sleek Titanium colour options, the iPhone 15 Pro Max remains a top-tier smartphone. Amazon’s reduced pricing makes it a perfect time to grab this iconic device.