Live
- India’s bilateral trade with ASEAN sees 5.2 pc growth at $73 billion in April-Oct
- Congress won through a flood of money: Bommai
- Congress retains Dausa seat; BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena's brother loses
- Karnataka bypolls: Congress registers thumping victory in all 3 Assembly seats
- Bihar bypolls: NDA bags all four seats, Mahagathbandhan suffers big defeat
- Assam bypolls: BJP-led alliance set to win all five seats
- Shinkansen services near Tokyo delayed due to maintenance problem
- India sees over 226 pc surge in startup funding at $596 mn this week
- iPhone 15 Pro Max Hits Lowest Price on Amazon – Check
- 178 Drivers turned up on the first day for and Eye Check-up Camp hosted by the IRB Golconda Expressway
Just In
iPhone 15 Pro Max Hits Lowest Price on Amazon – Check
Grab the iPhone 15 Pro Max on Amazon at its lowest-ever price, combining premium features with exceptional affordability.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max, discontinued following the launch of the iPhone 16, is now available on Amazon at an unbeatable price. Originally priced at ₹1,54,000, this premium device is currently offered at ₹1,15,900—a 25% discount—making it a fantastic opportunity for tech enthusiasts to own one of Apple’s flagship smartphones at a more accessible cost.
Released on September 22, 2023, the iPhone 15 Pro Max stands out with its robust build and advanced features. It flaunts a glass front and back (Corning-made) encased in a lightweight yet durable titanium frame. The device is IP68-certified, offering dust and water resistance for up to 6 meters for 30 minutes. Depending on their region, users can choose between Nano-SIM, eSIM, or dual SIM configurations.
The smartphone boasts a stunning 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and an impressive peak brightness of 2000 nits. With a resolution of 1290 x 2796 pixels, the display is protected by Ceramic Shield glass, ensuring durability alongside top-tier visuals.
Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Pro Max runs on the Apple A17 Pro chipset, built using a cutting-edge 3nm process. Its Hexa-core CPU and 6-core Apple GPU deliver exceptional performance, making it ideal for multitasking, gaming, and heavy applications. The device has iOS 17 pre-installed and is upgradable to iOS 18.1 for the latest features and security updates.
In terms of storage, users can select options ranging from 256GB to a massive 1TB, paired with 8GB RAM, ensuring lightning-fast performance thanks to NVMe technology. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear camera setup, featuring a 48MP wide lens, a 12MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The TOF 3D LiDAR scanner enhances depth sensing, while the 12MP front camera offers top-tier selfies and video recording capabilities.
The phone supports advanced connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3, and Ultra Wideband. Its 4441 mAh battery supports rapid charging, with 50% power restored in 30 minutes using wired or MagSafe wireless charging.
With its exceptional features and sleek Titanium colour options, the iPhone 15 Pro Max remains a top-tier smartphone. Amazon’s reduced pricing makes it a perfect time to grab this iconic device.