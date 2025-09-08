iPhone 17 Pro launch: Small changes that could make a big difference in camera performance

Apple is preparing for its highly anticipated Awe Dropping September 9 event, and with the iPhone 17 Pro launch lineup fast approaching, leaks are ramping up in speculation, from the rumored Titanium iPhones to the revamped iPhone 17 Pro camera hardware and software of the Pro models.

As someone who has used the iPhone 16 Pro since it launched, I can see where the company could stand to improve the iPhone 17 Pro camera experience.

Apple iPhone 17 updates:

Telephoto Macro Support

Apple’s iPhone formerly supports macro photography; you just need to use theultra-wide lens and get up in close with your subject. While this is great for insensible objects, it’s not so great for effects like bugs, flowers, or creatures. It would be easy to miss the moment because you need to be too close to the camera to capture the shot. Add in a telephoto macro option that iPhone 17 tweaks like the Vivo X200 Pro and Google Pixel 10 series already have, and taking a closer look will be far easier.

ProRes Log Recording Without SSDs

ProRes 4K on the iPhone 16 Pro is a huge deal, but the big tradeoff is that to record in higher frame rates of 30 FPS and up, you need an SSD connected to your phone. It’s not the most ideal way to shoot for creators. Native ProRes Log recording in 4K without any additional hardware would be a welcome upgrade for the iPhone 17 Pro.

Smarter Photographic Styles

Apple’s Photographic Styles — Vibrant, Gold, Quiet, and Ethereal, to name a few — are certainly fun. But I can’t help but feel like it could go further. If you’re at all familiar with the Fuji X100 series iPhone 17 camera upgrades, the magic of Fuji’s film simulations will be lost on no one. From subtle approximations of classic film stocks, to the fun creative options, there’s no shortage of iPhone 17 Pro features could stand to borrow.



